Tuesday, June 14, 2022
By Staff Report
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Robert Sheelen, age 77, of The Villages who passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Bob was born in Plainfield, NJ to Frank and Edith Sheelen. He is pre-deceased by his brother Thomas. His brother James resides in Weymouth, MA.

Bob grew up attending school in his small community. He graduated from Plain field High and elected to do his college studies at Seton Hall in New Jersey. When the call went out for all young men to join the military, he elected to join the Navy of which he was very proud.

After his military service, he returned home. He went to work and decided to finish his education with a Masters Degree in Marketing from Seton Hall in the evenings. Bob went to work and found that Marketing was the perfect career for him. Bob’s last position that spanned over 20+ years was for Meriden Industries out of Port Washington, Wisconsin. Bob was their National Sales Manager and secured accounts up and down the eastern seaboard.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marlene Davitt-Sheelen. Marlene and Bob relocated from Randolph, NJ ten years ago. They shared a love of the Villages, traveling and entertaining their friends. When asked about their 30 total years together, Bob was quick to say “a lifetime together wouldn’t be long enough!”

Celebration of Life
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Sunday, October 2, 2022
Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation – Life Event Center
3975 Wedgewood Lane
The Villages, Florida

