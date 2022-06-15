Dorothy Alice Fortin, age 83, of the Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on June 8th, 2022. She was born on November 2nd, 1938, in Montreal, Quebec Canada to Charles and Elizabeth Barton. In 1968, she met the love of her life, Gerald Fortin, and moved to Hamel, MN. In 1969, Dorothy and Gerald married and a few years later, had their only child, Holly. Dorothy helped run the local hardware store, Fortin Hardware, and was actively involved in the Hamel Jr athletic club and inducted into the Hamel Hawks Hall of Fame in 2015. Dorothy and Gerald retired to the Villages, FL in 1998, where she lived her remaining years.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elizabeth (Carmichael) Barton. She is survived by husband of 53 years, Gerald; daughter, Holly (Brian) Johnson; beloved grandchildren, Tommy & Allison; siblings Lillian (Tom) Armstrong, Edward (Marlene), Irene, Kenneth, Derek; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to Children’s Hospital of Minneapolis. She was always grateful to Children’s Hosptial for the care they provided her grandchildren who were born so early at 24 weeks.