Refurbishment project on tap this summer at Spanish Springs Town Square

A refurbishment project is on tap this summer at Spanish Springs Town Square.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the town square for contractors who are interesting in refurbishing the pergola by the fountain. Bids will be due July 13. The project is under the supervision of the Village Center Community Development District Purchasing Department.

Many residents of The Villages have been apprehensive about plans to develop apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square. The first apartments will be constructed at the former home of Katie Belle’s in the Van Patten House.

In his recent “Evening with the Developer” speech, Mark Morse said The Villages remains committed to Spanish Springs Town Square. He said apartments will appeal to a certain segment of the population. He also spoke about the long-shuttered Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs and said the uncertainty of COVID-19 has created difficult times for the movie industry.