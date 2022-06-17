CDD 6 and CDD 7 set for conflict resolution meeting over PWAC disagreement

The chairmen of Community Development District 6 and Community Development District 7 will meet in a conflict resolution session to discuss the stalled effort to establish a second Project Wide Advisory Committee south of State Road 44.

The meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 1 at Savannah Center. The parties at the table will be CDD 6 Chairman John Calandro and CDD 7 Chairman Jerry Vicenti, as well as their boards’ attorneys.

The meeting was originally set for June 23 and then was tentatively slated for Aug. 23. However, the new date was moved up because CDD 7 did not want to delay the matter any further.

CDD 6 started the process because it is spending more than $200,000 per year because of the failure to establish a second PWAC. Other CDDs are also carrying an extra financial burden, although CDD 7’s independent counsel has called those numbers into question.

The conflict resolution meeting will be a public session. Many CDD supervisors have expressed an interest in attending the meeting, although it appears highly likely there will be no public comment allowed.

CDD 7 was the lone holdout on the PWAC split. Its supervisors don’t approve of the PWAC language which makes the “advisory” committee subservient to the Developer-appointed Sumter Landing Community Development District Board.