Hit-and-run suspect on the run nabbed near Village of Fenney

A hit-and-run suspect who was on the run was nabbed near the Village of Fenney.

Jerrell Marquise White, 32, of Wildwood, was driving a silver Hyundai on Friday night when he was pulled over for running a stop sign in the vicinity of Warm Springs Avenue at County Road 507, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He admitted he was driving his girlfriend’s car and she was driving his white Ford Focus because he fled earlier in the night from the Florida Highway Patrol. The deputy confirmed a bulletin had been issued by the highway patrol about the Ford Focus. Marijuana was found in the vehicle and the girlfriend denied it belonged to her.

White was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of hit-and-run, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. He was also issued a traffic warning for running hte stop sign. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.