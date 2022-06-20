90.8 F
The Villages
Monday, June 20, 2022
Man who failed to pay traffic ticket lands behind bars after caught behind wheel

By Meta Minton
Christopher Arthur Parker
A man who failed to pay a traffic ticket landed behind bars after he was caught behind the wheel.

Christopher Arthur Parker, 38, of Winter Park, was driving a Chevy Impala at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over by a Lady Lake police officer. The officer ran the license plate and learned the vehicle’s registered owner had failed to pay a traffic ticket and his license had been suspended on Feb. 28.

The Florida native has three previous convictions for driving while license suspended. Because of the previous convictions, he was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

