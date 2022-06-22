91.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
CDD 2 supervisor to host question-and-answer session at El Santiago

By Staff Report
Thomas Swiers
Thomas Swiers

Community Development District 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers will host a question-and-answer session Tuesday, June 28 at El Santiago Recreation Center.

It will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.

“The purpose of these informal meetings is to provide all residents with the opportunity to get together, make friends, ask questions, get answers, share concerns, offer suggestions, seek solutions and address rumors. Residents are able to sit down together to discuss any topics they would like pertaining to District 2,” Swiers said. 

For more information contact Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or send an email to: [email protected]  or  [email protected]

