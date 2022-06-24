Pair arrested after their golf cart illegally crosses U.S. Hwy. 441 at Baylee Plaza

Two people were arrested after their golf cart illegally crossed U.S. Hwy. 441.

The golf cart was pulled over at Baylee Plaza in Summerfield at about 3 a.m. Thursday after the illegal crossing of U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Patrick Ewel White of Okahumpka and his passenger was identified as 40-year-old Kathleen Helen Vansant of Summerfield.

There was a zippered bag containing syringes in the golf cart. There was also a substance determined to be fentanyl.

Vansant, who has a history of arrests at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Both were taken into custody on drug charges and booked at the Marion County Jail.