The Villages
Friday, February 18, 2022
Woman with history of arrests at Walmart lands back behind bars

By Meta Minton
Kathleen Helen VanSant
A woman with a history of arrests at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages has landed back behind bars.

Kathleen Helen VanSant, 38, of Summerfield, was booked Thursday night at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000.

VanSant had been arrested at Walmart in May 2020 after she was behaving suspiciously. VanSant had been arrested December 2019 in the store’s parking lot. VanSant was arrested in 2017 after an incident involving stolen items and a U-Haul. She was arrested in 2016 after attempting to steal a shopping cart loaded with items at Walmart in Summerfield.

