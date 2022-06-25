81.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 25, 2022
type here...

Sumter County continues to pressure South African motocross racer’s noisy track

By Meta Minton
Tyla Ratta
Tyla Rattray is a former professional motocross racer.

Sumter County continues to pressure a South African motocross racer’s operation of a noisy track that has neighbors up in arms.

Tyla Rattray, a former South African motocross racer who trains other racers, had been granted a special use permit to operate a private motocross track on 52 acres in the Center Hill area. However, due to numerous violations, the county revoked the permit.

At a Sumter County Commission meeting in May at Everglades Recreation Center in The Villages, Rattray said the revocation of his special use permit for the track would allow him to use his private property as he sees fit.

“I tried to work with you,” he said before walking out of the meeting.

Apparently, he continued racing on the track, something a neighbor compared to the constant revving of “six chainsaws.”

New complaints about the 2008 FIM MX2 world champion’s private track were received May 30, June 3, June 6, June 10, June 13 and June 21, according to the county.

The complaints prompted County Attorney Jennifer Rey to send Rattray a “cease and desist” letter.

“Should the county receive any further reports of use of the private motor cross track, I am prepared to take the matter to court without further notice or demand,” Rey wrote in the letter.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

There was no voter fraud

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident maintains there was no voter fraud in the 2020 election. In a Letter to the Editor, he suggests Trumpers should get over it.

‘2,000 Mules’ movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident contends the “2,000 Mules” movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen.

$127,000+ contributed to John Temple campaign

A Villager who is part of Fair Government for Sumter points out that the House candidate John Temple, who hopes to succeed Brett Hage in Tallahassee, has collected $127,000 in campaign donations. Could the money trail lead to the Developer's Political Machine?

We should allow personal ornaments in good taste

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that Villagers should be allowed to display “personal ornaments in good taste.”

The Andersons should not have to remove little white cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends the Andersons should not be forced to remove the little white cross from their home in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos