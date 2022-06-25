88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 25, 2022
type here...

Suspect nabbed on I-75 with cash and marijuana claims loaded gun belonged to his mother

By Meta Minton
Robert Rushing
Robert Rushing

A suspect nabbed on Interstate 75 with cash and marijuana claimed a loaded gun in his vehicle belonged to his mother.

Robert Leon Rushing Jr., 28, of Ocala, was driving a silver 2021 Nissan four-door at about 4 p.m. Thursday northbound on I-75 in Sumter County when the vehicle’s heavily tinted windows attracted the attention of a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol. During a traffic stop, Rushing seemed “nervous” and appeared to be attempting to conceal a weapon or other contraband, according to the arrest report. The “strong odor of marijuana” was coming from the vehicle. Rushing would not comply with the trooper’s order to step out of the vehicle.

A second trooper was called to the scene and when Rushing finally stepped out of the vehicle, he was found to be in possession of a Ruger LCP .380-caliber pistol loaded with hollow point bullets. He said it was his “mom’s gun.” He was asked if he had a concealed weapons permit, but refused to respond.

Five bundles of currency in rubber bands were found in the vehicle’s center console. In the front seat of the vehicle, there was a gallon-size ziplock bag containing 27.1 grams of marijuana.

Rushing was arrested on drug and weapons charges. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $25,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

‘2,000 Mules’ movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident contends the “2,000 Mules” movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen.

$127,000+ contributed to John Temple campaign

A Villager who is part of Fair Government for Sumter points out that the House candidate John Temple, who hopes to succeed Brett Hage in Tallahassee, has collected $127,000 in campaign donations. Could the money trail lead to the Developer's Political Machine?

We should allow personal ornaments in good taste

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that Villagers should be allowed to display “personal ornaments in good taste.”

The Andersons should not have to remove little white cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends the Andersons should not be forced to remove the little white cross from their home in The Villages.

Singling out one particular item is just dumb

A Village of Piedmont resident offers her opinion with regard to deed compliance in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos