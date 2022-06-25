Suspect nabbed on I-75 with cash and marijuana claims loaded gun belonged to his mother

A suspect nabbed on Interstate 75 with cash and marijuana claimed a loaded gun in his vehicle belonged to his mother.

Robert Leon Rushing Jr., 28, of Ocala, was driving a silver 2021 Nissan four-door at about 4 p.m. Thursday northbound on I-75 in Sumter County when the vehicle’s heavily tinted windows attracted the attention of a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol. During a traffic stop, Rushing seemed “nervous” and appeared to be attempting to conceal a weapon or other contraband, according to the arrest report. The “strong odor of marijuana” was coming from the vehicle. Rushing would not comply with the trooper’s order to step out of the vehicle.

A second trooper was called to the scene and when Rushing finally stepped out of the vehicle, he was found to be in possession of a Ruger LCP .380-caliber pistol loaded with hollow point bullets. He said it was his “mom’s gun.” He was asked if he had a concealed weapons permit, but refused to respond.

Five bundles of currency in rubber bands were found in the vehicle’s center console. In the front seat of the vehicle, there was a gallon-size ziplock bag containing 27.1 grams of marijuana.

Rushing was arrested on drug and weapons charges. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $25,000 bond.