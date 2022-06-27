81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 27, 2022
type here...

Man who regularly preaches at police station arrested in damage to lampposts

By Meta Minton
Glenn Ladale Thompson
Glenn Ladale Thompson

A man with a criminal history who regularly preaches at a police substation in Wildwood has been arrested after allegedly damaging lampposts.

Glenn Ladale Thompson, 44, of Wildwood, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of criminal mischief. Bond was set at $2,000.

Officers discovered Thursday that five separate lampposts had been toppled over at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The lampposts which had not been toppled, had their light globes or electrical connections destroyed, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Damage was estimated at $2,600.

An officer reviewed video surveillance and identified Thompson, whom the officer recognized from the Wildwood Police Department substation on Jackson Street where Thompson would stand out front “and preach nearly every morning.”

Thompson has a long history of arrests, including:

• In 2019, he was arrested on a felony charge of battery after he allegedly pushed a woman on the side of her face after she refused to give him any of her cigars.

Thompson was arrested in 2016 after an alleged attack on his girlfriend as she slept.

He was arrested in 2014 on charges of trespassing and criminal mischief.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Welcome to Sharia Law in the United States

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident reacts to the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.

Leave the little white crosses alone!

A Bailey Ridge Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we need to leave the little white crosses alone.

Wait until it happens in your family

A Village of Hacienda South resident, reacting to the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, offers her thoughts. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There was no voter fraud

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident maintains there was no voter fraud in the 2020 election. In a Letter to the Editor, he suggests Trumpers should get over it.

‘2,000 Mules’ movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident contends the “2,000 Mules” movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos