Man with disabled vet license plate jailed in road rage incident in The Villages

A man with a disabled veteran license plate was jailed in a road rage incident in The Villages.

Nicholas Webster Taylor, 37, who lives at the Lake-Sumter Apartment Homes on County Road, 466, was arrested Friday night on charges of battery following an alleged attack on a 70-year-old man driving a gray transit van in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard and San Marino Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The man driving the van and a witness said Taylor had reached into the van and grabbed the 70-year-old man by the neck. They said the man had been traveling in a blue four-door Ford Focus with a disabled veteran license plate. A deputy caught up with Taylor’s vehicle near the Morse Gate at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard. The squad car’s lights and siren were activated, but Taylor ignored the attempted traffic stop and drove down County Road 466 toward the Lake-Sumter Apartment Homes. He stopped at the apartment complex, but refused to exit his locked vehicle. Deputies eventually removed him from the vehicle and were forced to take him to the ground as he resisted their efforts to take him into custody.

Taylor was also charged with resisting arrest and failure to notify the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles of an address change. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $36,500 bond.