86.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 27, 2022
type here...

Man with disabled vet license plate jailed in road rage incident in The Villages

By Staff Report
Nicholas Webster Taylor
Nicholas Webster Taylor

A man with a disabled veteran license plate was jailed in a road rage incident in The Villages.

Nicholas Webster Taylor, 37, who lives at the Lake-Sumter Apartment Homes on County Road, 466, was arrested Friday night on charges of battery following an alleged attack on a 70-year-old man driving a gray transit van in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard and San Marino Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The man driving the van and a witness said Taylor had reached into the van and grabbed the 70-year-old man by the neck. They said the man had been traveling in a blue four-door Ford Focus with a disabled veteran license plate. A deputy caught up with Taylor’s vehicle near the Morse Gate at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard. The squad car’s lights and siren were activated, but Taylor ignored the attempted traffic stop and drove down County Road 466 toward the Lake-Sumter Apartment Homes. He stopped at the apartment complex, but refused to exit his locked vehicle. Deputies eventually removed him from the vehicle and were forced to take him to the ground as he resisted their efforts to take him into custody.

Taylor was also charged with resisting arrest and failure to notify the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles of an address change. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $36,500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Charlie Crist is a political chameleon

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some harsh words for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.

Every generation has faced its share of challenges

A Village of Mallory Square resident remembers growing up in the 1960s. He believes every generation has faced its share of challenges. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Little white crosses are not lawn ornaments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends a little white cross is not a lawn ornament.

Welcome to Sharia Law in the United States

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident reacts to the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.

Leave the little white crosses alone!

A Bailey Ridge Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we need to leave the little white crosses alone.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos