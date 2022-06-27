86.1 F
Monday, June 27, 2022
Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI charge after drinking beer at Sonny’s

By Staff Report
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking beer at Sonny’s BBQ at Lake Sumter Landing.

Roger Edmond Gagne, 72, who lives at 811 Orchid St. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a red Yamaha golf cart when he was called Friday evening to La Grande Boulevard and La Plaza Parkway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Gagne had been called to the scene to pick up an acquaintance involved in an unrelated accident.

When the Rhode Island native arrived on the scene, officers noticed he appeared to be under the influence. He “struggled to formulate sentences and appeared to have slurred and slowed speech,” according to the arrest report. He had to use the golf cart to balance himself. He attempted to take part in field sobriety exercises, but the exercises had to be halted because Gagne was “too intoxicated to stand” and refused to follow directions, according to the arrest report.

Gagne said he had been at Sonny’s earlier in the day where he had consumed six bottles of Miller Light beer.

He provided breath samples that both registered .196 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

