Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Wildwood man apprehended with marijuana cigars hidden in shoe

By Meta Minton
A Wildwood man was apprehended with marijuana cigars hidden in a shoe in his vehicle.

Jaquan Baker James, 26, was driving a gray Honda four-door vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday when he was pulled over for having an expired decal on his license plate while driving near the intersection of Interstate 75 and State Road 48 in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, the “odor of marijuana” was detected.

A search of the vehicle turned up a plastic bag and “two cigar rolls filled with a green leafy substance which was consistent with marijuana,” the report said. The items were found in a shoe on the passenger side rear floorboard.

James was also driving on a suspended license and was previously convicted of driving on a suspended license in 2018 in Orange County.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended. He was given a verbal warning about the expired decal.

James was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

