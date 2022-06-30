85.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Congressman Webster and challenger Loomer invited to share stage at Villagers for Trump event

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster and GOP primary rival Laura Loomer have been invited to share the stage at an upcoming candidates night sponsored by Villagers for Trump.

The event will take place at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at Eisenhower Recreation Center. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m.

The Republican primary will take place Aug. 23.

Candidate Gavriel Soriano, also running in Congressional District 11 which now comprises all of Sumter, Hernando and Citrus counties, has also been invited to participate in the event.

Questions for the candidates will be selected from those submitted by July 10 by addressing them to: [email protected]. The monthly rally will include a 50/50 drawing, silent auction, light refreshments and displays of Trump, DeSantis, and patriotic gear and jewelry as well as a variety of signs available for suggested donations.

