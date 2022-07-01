91.1 F
The Villages
Friday, July 1, 2022
It would be great if more little white crosses were on display

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I definitely believe the Andersons and anyone else should be able to keep their white crosses out. To me they are a gentle show of their belief in Jesus Christ. He died so that we may all have eternal life. Wow. Now that is really something and I would be happy if more people had a little white cross out. They make me smile when I see them.
Someone over on Odell has a sign in their window that also makes me smile when I see it, “Faith Over Fear.” Thank you to those people also. God bless The Villages, God bless our country and God bless the world.

Cheryl Steinborn
Village of LaBelle North

 

