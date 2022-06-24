Couple with little white cross hires new legal firm and vows to fight on

A couple with a little white cross on display at their home inThe Villages has vowed to fight on and has added a new law firm to the lineup.

While a judge earlier this month delivered a potentially fatal, final blow to the legal case of Wayne and Bonnie Anderson of the Village of Tamarind Grove, she also gave them 30 days to come back with a fresh argument – and they plan to do so.

“During the Revolutionary War, American naval captain John Paul Jones was locked in a fierce battle with a British ship. When the captain demanded that Jones surrender, Jones famously replied: ‘I have not yet begun to fight!’” said Wayne Anderson. “Just like Jones, Bonnie and I are determined to battle The Villages’ unethical, illegal and unconstitutional efforts to prevent us from displaying the little white cross in our front yard. We are firmly convinced that we will prevail.”

The Andersons have been locked in a legal battle for years with Community Development District 8 which maintains the couple’s little white cross is a “yard ornament,” therefore in violation of the deed restriction.

Despite Judge Michelle Morley’s recent ruling, Wayne Anderson said their fight is still in its infancy.

“Make no mistake, we are in this for the long haul. In fact, we have added reinforcements for the battle ahead. The Arago Law Firm has long represented us in this case. In addition, we are delighted to announce another law firm has joined us,” he said.

The couple has brought aboard the well known law firm, Bogin, Munns & Munns of Orlando.

“We look forward to having that firm bring its considerable firepower to bear against the unjust and illegal actions of The Villages,” Wayne Anderson said.

The couple has been buoyed by the widespread encouragement they have enjoyed in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“As always, we are so heartened by the widespread and ongoing support that we’ve received from our fellow Villagers, including the thousands who proudly display the little white cross at their homes. We will not let them down. We won’t surrender. We have just begun to fight!” he said.

To learn more about the history of the little white cross in America, visit this link