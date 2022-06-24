73.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 24, 2022
type here...

Couple with little white cross hires new legal firm and vows to fight on

By Meta Minton

A couple with a little white cross on display at their home inThe Villages has vowed to fight on and has added a new law firm to the lineup.

While a judge earlier this month delivered a potentially fatal, final blow to the legal case of Wayne and Bonnie Anderson of the Village of Tamarind Grove, she also gave them 30 days to come back with a fresh argument – and they plan to do so.

“During the Revolutionary War, American naval captain John Paul Jones was locked in a fierce battle with a British ship. When the captain demanded that Jones surrender, Jones famously replied: ‘I have not yet begun to fight!’” said Wayne Anderson. “Just like Jones, Bonnie and I are determined to battle The Villages’ unethical, illegal and unconstitutional efforts to prevent us from displaying the little white cross in our front yard. We are firmly convinced that we will prevail.”

This little white cross is on display at the home of Wayne and Bonnie Anderson in the Village of Tamarind Grove.

The Andersons have been locked in a legal battle for years with Community Development District 8 which maintains the couple’s little white cross is a “yard ornament,” therefore in violation of the deed restriction.

Despite Judge Michelle Morley’s recent ruling, Wayne Anderson said their fight is still in its infancy.

“Make no mistake, we are in this for the long haul. In fact, we have added reinforcements for the battle ahead. The Arago Law Firm has long represented us in this case. In addition, we are delighted to announce another law firm has joined us,” he said.

The couple has brought aboard the well known law firm, Bogin, Munns & Munns of Orlando. 

“We look forward to having that firm bring its considerable firepower to bear against the unjust and illegal actions of The Villages,” Wayne Anderson said.

The couple has been buoyed by the widespread encouragement they have enjoyed in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“As always, we are so heartened by the widespread and ongoing support that we’ve received from our fellow Villagers, including the thousands who proudly display the little white cross at their homes. We will not let them down. We won’t surrender. We have just begun to fight!” he said.

To learn more about the history of the little white cross in America, visit this link

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We should allow personal ornaments in good taste

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that Villagers should be allowed to display “personal ornaments in good taste.”

The Andersons should not have to remove little white cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends the Andersons should not be forced to remove the little white cross from their home in The Villages.

Singling out one particular item is just dumb

A Village of Piedmont resident offers her opinion with regard to deed compliance in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Focus on the real eyesores rather than the little white crosses

A reader writes in a Letter to the Editor, that the powers-that-be should focus on the real eyesores in The Villages rather than the little white crosses.

What about other religious symbols?

A Village of Tall Trees resident points out that if little white crosses can flout the deed restrictions, won’t the open the door to other religious symbols? Read his Letter to the Editor

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos