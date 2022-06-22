91 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
type here...

Judge deals blow to couple fighting to keep little white cross in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A judge has dealt a blow to a couple fighting to keep a little white cross on display at their home in The Villages.

Judge Michelle Morley has ruled in favor of Community Development District 8  in its protracted legal battle with Wayne and Bonnie Anderson of the Village of Tamarind Grove. She dismissed their most-recent counter complaint.

The Andersons had claimed that their display of the little white cross should be protected under the Florida Religious Freedom Restoration Act. However, CDD 8 has long held that the cross is considered a “lawn ornament” and therefore forbidden under deed compliance rules.

The case is not over. The Andersons have been granted 30 days to come back with a counter argument to the judge’s ruling. It is unknown if the Wisconsin couple is willing to keep up the fight.

The outcome of Anderson’s case could have ramifications for the thousands of homeowners in The Villages with little white crosses on display. Those crosses remain in place because there have been no complaints.

Do you think the Andersons should be forced to remove their little white cross? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

#45 lost fair and square

A Villager responds to a previous letter writer’s claim and still contends the President Trump lost the 2020 election “fair and square.

Reagan Redux

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a little fun paraphrasing Ronald Reagan

The World Economic Forum wants total control

Frequent letter writer Frank Lovell of the “Free State of Florida” warns that the World Economic Forum wants total control of people’s finances.

What’s going on with our street light?

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering about a street light that is down in his neighborhood.

Fraud in 2020 election

A Village of Piedmont resident is certain there was fraud in the 2020 election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos