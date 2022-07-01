Report indicates golf cart driver turned into path of van on Morse Boulevard

An accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol indicates that a Villager in a golf cart turned into the path of an oncoming van seconds prior to a crash Thursday afternoon on Morse Boulevard.

The 70-year-old Village of Mira Mesa woman was alone in the red 2017 Yamaha golf cart at 3:45 p.m. traveling southbound approaching Juanita Avenue when she made a “sudden left turn” from the golf cart lane into the path of a white 2006 Ford E150 van driven by a 58-year-old man from Naples, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The front end of the van struck the left side of the golf cart. The trooper noted in the report that she made an “improper turn” and was “inattentive.”

The Villager, who had been “totally ejected” from the golf cart, was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. According to a witness at the scene, the woman’s injuries were severe.

The crash temporarily shut down a section of Morse Boulevard during the investigation.

A group of residents living north of County Road 466 contends the heavily traveled roadway is dangerous, in particular because of the co-mingling of golf carts and automobile traffic.