Developer wants to update signage to tout presence of The Studio Theater

The Developer wants to update signage at Tierra Del Sol to tout the presence of The Studio Theater.

The Developer’s request will be considered by the Amenity Authority Committee when it meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

Commercial Property Management has requested permission to update the marquee sign at Tierra Del Sol to reflect the presence of The Studio Theater, which has been there for several years. The 99-seat black box theater is run by Whitney Morse, daughter of Mark Morse.

The Developer will pay the cost of updating the sign. There will be no cost to residents. However, the AAC must grant permission to make the change.

The Studio Theater is located near the newly renovated Tierra Del Sol Bar & Grill and the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center.

The Developer recently made a similar request of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors to update the sign at the Phillips Villa to reflect the addition of new retail.