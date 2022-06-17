Modification of sign signals arrival of new retail in northern tip of The Villages

A modification of a sign is signaling the likely arrival of new retail in the northern tip of The Villages.

The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors has agreed to turn over the ownership and maintenance of the Phillips Villas sign to the Developer. The Developer wants to modify the sign to indicate the presence of a possible new retail tenant. A drawing reviewed by the CDD 4 board showed the Phillips Villas sign also include the addition of the words Mulberry Grove Plaza.

The Villages owns a large piece of land adjacent to the Phillips Villas that fronts County Road 42. The large field could soon be home to new retail.

Recently, The Back Porch restaurant opened at Mulberry Grove Plaza.