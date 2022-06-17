94.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 17, 2022
type here...

Modification of sign signals arrival of new retail in northern tip of The Villages

By Meta Minton

A modification of a sign is signaling the likely arrival of new retail in the northern tip of The Villages.

The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors has agreed to turn over the ownership and maintenance of the Phillips Villas sign to the Developer. The Developer wants to modify the sign to indicate the presence of a possible new retail tenant. A drawing reviewed by the CDD 4 board showed the Phillips Villas sign also include the addition of the words Mulberry Grove Plaza.

This drawing shows how the Phllips Villas sign will be modified
This drawing shows how the Phillips Villas sign will be modified.
Phillips Vilas
The existing sign at the Phillips Villas.

The Villages owns a large piece of land adjacent to the Phillips Villas that fronts County Road 42. The large field could soon be home to new retail.

An empty lot near the Phillips Villas could soon be home to new retailer
An empty lot near the Phillips Villas could soon be home to new retail.
The Back Porch restaurant at Mulberry Grove Plaza
The Back Porch restaurant at Mulberry Grove Plaza recently opened.

Recently, The Back Porch restaurant opened at Mulberry Grove Plaza.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

There were plenty of red flags leading up to Jan. 6

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there were plenty of “red flags” leading up to Jan. 6.

Do your research on ballot harvesting

A Village of Marsh Bend resident is encouraging the author of a previous Letter to the Editor to do some research on ballot harvesting.

Not one person in the Jan. 6 riot had a gun

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident argues that no one in the Jan. 6 riot was armed with a gun.

The Developer used metal in windmill at Sawgrass

A Villager who believes the Developer should pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood, points out that metal was used in the new windmill at Sawgrass Grove.

We can always find something that can bring us together

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that while there is much that divides us, we can always find something that can bring us together.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos