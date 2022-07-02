80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 2, 2022
type here...

Recreation centers and swimming pools will remain open on Fourth of July

By Staff Report

All recreation centers, outdoor facilities and swimming pools in The Villages will remain open for residents’ enjoyment on Independence Day, Monday, July 4.

Guest ID Card Services, Trail Pass applications and activity registration will be available Monday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Recreation Centers.

All Recreation Offices will be closed Monday, July 4. Recreation activities will end at 6 p.m. and recreation centers will close at 9 p.m. Monday, July 4.

Fit Clubs will be closed on Monday, July 4. Outdoor facilities and swimming pools will close at dusk.

If you have any questions or need further information, please contact your nearest recreation center or call Recreation Administration at (352) 674-1800.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It would be great if more little white crosses were on display

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues the Andersons should be able to keep their little white cross and more crosses should be on display in The Villages.

Who is to blame for spike in insurance rates?

A Village of Belvedere resident weighs in on the problem of spiking homeowners insurance rates in Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Open border tragedy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident shares his thoughts about the recent tragedy of illegal immigrants locked in a sweltering death trap in Texas.

Religious freedom should trump any ornament issue

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends residents should be able to show their religious affiliation.

Demise of the Democratic Party

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, predicts the death knell is ready to sound for the Democratic Party.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos