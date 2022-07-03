90 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 3, 2022
Scene-stealing parrots draw plenty of attention at Brownwood craft show

By Tony Violanti

Sherry Albert wasn’t alone Sunday during a visit to the arts and crafts show at Brownwood Paddock Square.

She brought along her two parrots. 

“I just have a thing for birds, ” said the Lady Lake resident.

One parrot was a 17-year old Green Wing Macaw. The other was a 16-month-old Scarlet Macaw.

Sherry Albert with her parots at the Brownwood craft show
Sherry Albert with her parrots at the Brownwood craft show.

Both were perched on her shoulders. Once in a while they would let a loud squawk and flap their wings.

“Don’t worry, they’re happy,” Albert told a small group of people who gathered to gaze at the birds.

“I just love them,” Albert said. “They’re so beautiful.”

The American Craft Endeavors show at Brownwood took place Saturday and Sunday, drawing big crowds both days.

