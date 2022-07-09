Man arrested after found sleeping in pickup truck at Wawa

A man was arrested after he was found sleeping in a pickup truck at Wawa in Lady Lake.

An officer found 46-year-old Joshua Michael Mollica of Gainesville, in the wee hours Thursday “passed out in the driver seat, slumped over the center console,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer approached the truck and knocked on the window, waking up Mollica.

A check revealed that Mollica’s driver’s license is suspended. The prescription sleep aid Ramelteon was found in the truck, and it appeared Mollica did not have a prescription for the pills. He claimed he was unaware they had been in the truck. Also found in the truck were 1.6 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

The New Jersey native was initially taken to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital for a medical evaluation. He was later booked at the Lake County Jail on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Ramelteon without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,500.