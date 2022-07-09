93.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 9, 2022
type here...

Thin-skinned governor bans protesting outside of anyone’s home

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Our Trump-want-to-be governor, felt the need after over 200 years of Florida being a state, to sign into law, the no political protesting is allowed outside of anyone’s home. Whether on a pubic street or not. This flies in the face of the First Amendment.
Funny it occurred the month following my court date for the exact same thing. After six cops spent five hours testifying against me, it took the judge less than five minutes to dismiss the case. Seems like the Governor has a very thin skin. Perhaps he could name it, the Ed McGinty Law.

Edward McGinty
Village of Hadley

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Developer is using amenity money to purchase the Florida Turnpike!

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor laced with sarcasm, says the Developer has purchased the Florida Turnpike and plans to move it.

Slap a lien on non-compliant properties

A Village of Piedmont resident recommends slapping a lien on non-compliant homes when the owner refuses to pay deed compliance fines. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Mr. Meyer needs to face reality about Turnpike noise

A Village of Dunedin resident has some advice for Harold Meyer, who led a petition effort about homeowners suffering from noise from the Florida Turnpike. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Responsible gun owners should welcome steps toward safety

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident suggests that responsible gun owners should welcome changes that would make the public safer.

OMG there is a Turnpike in my back yard!

A Village of Hacienda woman has a message for the Villagers upset about noise from the Florida Turnpike. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos