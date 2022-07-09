Thin-skinned governor bans protesting outside of anyone’s home

To the Editor:

Our Trump-want-to-be governor, felt the need after over 200 years of Florida being a state, to sign into law, the no political protesting is allowed outside of anyone’s home. Whether on a pubic street or not. This flies in the face of the First Amendment.

Funny it occurred the month following my court date for the exact same thing. After six cops spent five hours testifying against me, it took the judge less than five minutes to dismiss the case. Seems like the Governor has a very thin skin. Perhaps he could name it, the Ed McGinty Law.

Edward McGinty

Village of Hadley