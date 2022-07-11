86.8 F
The Villages
Monday, July 11, 2022
Bald Eagle On Electrical Tower Near Spanish Springs In The Villages

By Staff Report

This bald eagle was perched on the highest run of an electrical tower overlooking a group of birds near Spanish Springs in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

