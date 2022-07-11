89.6 F
The Villages
Monday, July 11, 2022
DUI suspect involved in traffic crash transported to Trailwinds ER

By Staff Report
Lonnice Kashay Rich
A drunk driving suspect involved in a traffic crash in Wildwood was transported to the Ocala Health Trailwinds Village Emergency Room.

Lonnice Kashay Rich, 45, of Coleman, was determined to be the at-fault driver in the crash which occurred at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Kilgore Street and Martin Luther King Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Officers found that a liquid had been spilled on the dashboard of the vehicle Rich had been driving. She appeared to be “severely intoxicated” and “was having difficulty walking straight or standing still.”

Rich initially agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but midway through the exercises, she refused to continue. She provided two breath samples which both measured .197 blood alcohol content.

Rich was transported to the ER for a medical evaluation. Once she was medically cleared, Rich was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of driving under the influence. She was released after posting $500 bond.

