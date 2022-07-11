Mother who drank and took Xanax arrested after alleged attack on teen daughter

A mother who reportedly drank and took Xanax was arrested after an alleged attack on her teen daughter.

Officers were called at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 300 block of Gray Avenue where 40-year-old Tammy Lynn Lambert attacked her 17-year-old daughter, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Lambert had been “arguing with people in the house all day due to being intoxicated,” the report said. Lambert took a swing at the teen and hit her in the right shoulder. The officer writing the report noted that Lambert “was too intoxicated to make sound and coherent statements.”

She was arrested on charges of child abuse and battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,500 bond.