No-show Webster mocked by primary challenger at Villagers for Trump forum

Congressman Daniel Webster skipped Tuesday evening’s Villagers for Trump Congressional forum, opening the door for primary challenger Laura Loomer to drive home her accusations of the incumbent’s absenteeism.

The event held at the Eisenhower Recreation Center was standing room only. It was billed as a chance to meet candidates Webster, Loomer and Gavriel Soriano, who are all running in Congressional District 11, which now includes Sumter, Lake, Polk and Orange counties.

Loomer has been critical of Webster claiming that he “is one of the most absent members of Congress” and accuses him of not “showing up for them in times when it matters most.” She emphasized that point in a town hall event last week in Bushnell.

When she openly mocked Webster’s absence at Tuesday’s candidate forum, she won a standing ovation.

She is a strong supporter of President Trump and says she believes in America First. She contends that Webster’s failure to vote in the 2021 impeachment action proves he is not a true Republican. Webster claims he had a family medical obligation that day.

Earlier this year, Loomer hosted an event in Wildwood with Trump loyalists Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.

Webster has been in Congress for 12 years. Webster moved to District 11 after District 10 was redrawn to include more Democrats. He has represented District 11 since winning the election in 2016.