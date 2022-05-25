Giddy supporters show up for Congressional challenger’s appearance with Trump loyalists

A large enthusiastic crowd showed up Wednesday night for an event in support of Congressional candidate Laura Loomer, who was joined by Trump loyalists Michael Flynn and Roger Stone.

A food truck serving Mediterranean cuisine drew a long line of Loomer supporters who took their food inside for the campaign event at the Wildwood Community Center. Those attending the event paid $65 for general admission.

A meet-and-greet prior to the start of the event gave those in attendance a chance to meet Loomer, the former National Security adviser and Stone, who has previously appeared in The Villages.

Loomer is hoping to unseat U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster. A centerpiece of Loomer’s campaign is the insistence that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump.

Loomer recently qualified for the ballot and will be facing Webster in the Aug. 23 GOP primary.