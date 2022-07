An Ocala man was arrested after he was found sleeping on a bench at a travel center in Wildwood.

A manager at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after 60-year-old Freddy De Jesus Del Risco Frometa was found at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday sleeping on a bench behind the business. He refused to leave and was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,000 bond.