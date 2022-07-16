The Villages Amateur Radio Club will offer free HAM radio licensing course

The Villages Amateur Radio Club is sponsoring a free HAM radio license course for beginners starting Sept. 19.

You will learn what HAM Radio is all about, how to operate and the rules of the airwaves in a friendly positive learning environment. The eight-week course will meet each week on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

The course will cover the basics of HAM radio and prepare for a test to get your license. Each week; you are expected to read about 25 pages, watch a video and take a practice test at home. In the class the material you studied during the week is reviewed, explained and discussed. FCC authorized examiners from the Amateur Radio Relay League will provide licensing examinations for new HAMs during the Nov. 7 class. Those interested must register online at www.K4VRC.com (“Interest in becoming a ham” tab)