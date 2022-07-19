82.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
The Villages reigns as No. 1 master-planned community in first half of 2022

By Staff Report

Real estate consulting firm RCLCO has released the results of its survey of the top-selling master-planned communities through the first half of 2022 and once again The Villages ranks No. 1.

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has logged an estimated 1,500 sales year to date.

Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota claimed the No. 2 spot overall, and is the top-selling multi-generational community in the country, with 1,026 sales. Dallas, Texas’s Silverado has earned the third-place rank through the first half of the year with 599 sales.

Aviary Recreation Center
Homes in the Village of Hawkins surround the Aviary Recreation Center.

The state of Florida represented about 36 percent of sales among ranked communities, followed closely by Texas at nearly 34 percent.

The survey also found that supply chain issues and inadequate new home inventory have continued to pose problems for developers, as price increases and interest rate hikes have begun to impact traffic from potential buyers in recent months.

“The results of this updated mid-year report confirm that supply chain disruptions continue to have an impact on the ability of master-planned communities to meet new home demand, though climbing interest rates and price appreciation have begun to have an impact on that demand, at least in the near-term,” said  RCLCO Principal Karl Pischke.

He said it is important “not to overreact” to the slowing of sales seen over the last year, as these are still short-term trends.

“The long-term future of the for-sale housing industry, as evidenced by favorable demographic tailwinds, is strong. And the future of Master-Planned Communities, particularly in their ability to capture an outsized share of buyer demand during uncertain or difficult economic times, provides another reason for optimism,” Pischke said.

Every year since 1994, RCLCO has conducted a national survey identifying the top-selling master-planned communities through a rigorous search of high-performing communities.

