82 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
type here...

Wildwood police arrest woman with vehicle reported stolen in Ocala

By Meta Minton
Uniqua Pearlina Mae Evans
Uniqua Pearlina Mae Evans

Wildwood police arrested a woman with a vehicle which had been reported stolen in Ocala.

An officer spotted 28-year-old Uniqua Pearlina Mae Evans of Wildwood on Tuesday getting out of a white Ford Fusion in the 200 block of Lemon Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check of the license plate revealed the car had been stolen from a place of business in Ocala. Evans was carrying a multi-colored small bag and began walking away from the car. She disregarded verbal commands from the officer to remain by the vehicle. When the officer attempted to restrain Evans, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 305 pounds, she attempted to hand off the bag to a bystander. The bystander took the bag into a nearby residence as the officer took Evans to the ground. She had the car key in her pocket.

A plastic bag was found in the car’s center console and the bag held a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl. The bag Evans had also been carrying was recovered and held plastic bags containing a similar powdery substance.

She was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

In 2020, Evans was arrested on a theft charge at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Common sense should dictate that E-bikes are kept off paths

A reader says the common sense should dictate that E-bikes are kept off paths.

Housing bubble has started to crack

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns the housing bubble is about to burst. Read his Letter to the Editor.

E-bikes can be good for your health

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, says E-bikes can be beneficial to those seeing some exercise.

There’s plenty of room for all of us

A Village of Cason Hammock resident who enjoys riding E-bike with her husband contends there is plenty of room for all those who want to enjoy the multi-modal paths. Read her Letter to the Editor.

NPR and their version of the truth

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses concern about National Public Radio and its “truth squad.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos