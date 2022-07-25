91.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 25, 2022
type here...

Grand opening set this week for new First Responders Recreation Center

By Staff Report

A grand opening will take place this week for the new First Responders Recreation Center.

The grand opening is set for Wednesday, July 27. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. will start the festivities.

Memorabilia donated by more than 100 Villagers who served as first responders, including firefighters and law enforcement, will be on display at the new recreation center.

The new First Responders Recreation Center
The new First Responders Recreation Center.

The total cost of the project, including the acquisition of the property from the First Baptist Church of The Villages, was $7.175 million. The project has been funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, whose members are proud that the recreation center came in on time and on budget.

The new recreation center complex includes an 18-hole putt & play course, walking trail, fire pit, resort-style pool and pickleball courts.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Gil Hodges and the Hall of Fame

A Village of Summerhill resident says it’s about time that Gil Hodges made it into the Hall of Fame. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Voters should demand the truth about candidates’ records

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Sanford writes that voters should demand that candidates tell the truth about their records.

Irrefutable conclusions from the Jan. 6 commission hearings

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident writes that the Jan. 6 committee hearing have made it clear what President Trump was up to after he lost the election.

Killing the customer

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on the drug cartels and makes the argument it’s foolish to kill your own customers.

Let’s not make the same mistake twice

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident reflects on the Trump presidency and the Jan. 6 hearings. He hopes America won’t make the same mistake twice.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos