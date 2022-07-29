92.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 29, 2022
type here...

ER nurse at The Villages hospital attacked by naked man

By Staff Report
James Bickhart
James Bickhart

An emergency room nurse at UF Health-The Villages Hospital was attacked by a naked man.

The nurse was working in the ER on Thursday morning when she spotted 31-year-old James Stephen Bickhart of Lady Lake “walking around completely naked,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The nurse and a fellow nurse escorted Bickhart back into an exam room. When they reached the exam room, Bickhart lunged at one of the nurses and wrapped his arms around her in an attempt to drag her to the floor. The other nurse grabbed Bickhart, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, and pulled him off the nurse he had attacked.

When a deputy attempted to interview Bickhart, who has a Virginia driver’s license, he would “mumble incoherent responses to questions.”

He was arrested on felony charge of battery and booked on $5,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Better results at HCA Florida Hospital Ocala than at Villages hospital

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, who recently wrote about lack of care received at UF-Health The Villages Hospital, responds to a critic of her recent Letter to the Editor.

Some questions for Congressman Daniel Webster

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions for Congressman Daniel Webster.

Responses to my letter

A Village of Pennecamp resident responds to recent critics of his previous Letter to the Editor.

Golf cart safety and youngsters

A Village of Glenbrook resident offers a story about a youngster driving a golf cart in The Villages in a potentially dangerous situation.

We need to hear the unbiased story

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident says we need to see the unbiased story when it comes to President Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos