ER nurse at The Villages hospital attacked by naked man

An emergency room nurse at UF Health-The Villages Hospital was attacked by a naked man.

The nurse was working in the ER on Thursday morning when she spotted 31-year-old James Stephen Bickhart of Lady Lake “walking around completely naked,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The nurse and a fellow nurse escorted Bickhart back into an exam room. When they reached the exam room, Bickhart lunged at one of the nurses and wrapped his arms around her in an attempt to drag her to the floor. The other nurse grabbed Bickhart, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, and pulled him off the nurse he had attacked.

When a deputy attempted to interview Bickhart, who has a Virginia driver’s license, he would “mumble incoherent responses to questions.”

He was arrested on felony charge of battery and booked on $5,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.