Man riding bicycle without lights also unlawfully carrying two Social Security cards

A man riding a bicycle without lights was found to be in unlawful possession of two Social Security cards.

Christopher Eugene Gilliam, 29, was riding a bicycle at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on NE 139th Avenue when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report. During a traffic stop, Gilliam initially gave the deputy a false name. When the deputy learned it was a bogus identity, Gilliam admitted he was wanted on a Lake County warrant and did not want his true identity discovered.

Gilliam had a partially burned marijuana cigarette in his pocket, pipes in a book bag and also had in his possession two Social Security cards issued in other people’s names.

The Leesburg native was arrested on charges of giving false information to a law enforcement officer, unlawful possession of identification, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked a the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.