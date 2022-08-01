Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.

The man was struck by a sedan driven by a 20-year-old Gulfport, Miss. woman, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man died at the scene of the accident.

FHP had several squad cars at the scene for several hours Monday morning. A body draped in a white sheet was seen on the ground. The Medical Examiner’s Office was also at the scene.

The name of the deceased has not been released. As of this morning, the next of kin had not been notified of the death.