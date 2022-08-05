Attorney’s memo states residents must fund replacement of windmill and water tower

An attorney’s memorandum released Friday states residents must fund the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The memo from Kevin Stone, who serves as the attorney for the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors, was issued Friday in advance of the 8:30 a.m. Monday meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Members of PWAC board, made up of supervisors from Community Development Districts 5 through 12 plus the Brownwood Community Development District, have been debating the replacement of the rotted windmill and water tower which had to be demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season. The ornamental non-functioning structures had been deemed a safety hazard. The original quote for demolition and reconstruction was $225,000.

However, several CDD supervisors have bristled at the idea of using amenity money to replace the structures which serve no real purpose. Others have suggested that the work could be delayed. Many Villagers have said the windmill and water tower were nothing more than gimmicks aimed at generating home sales. They say the Developer should pay the costs.

The attorney’s memo makes it clear that the CDDs, also known as “numbered districts” have a responsibility to keep up the shared infrastructure.

“Not only are these the clear and proper responsibilities of the local government in custody of the infrastructure for the benefit of the community, but they are also contract obligations under the terms of the master trust indentures associated with each numbered district’s bonds,” Stone wrote in his opinion.

You can read the entire memorandum at this link: memo_maintenance_20220805

