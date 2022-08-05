84.4 F
The Villages
Friday, August 5, 2022
Black-Bellied Whistling Duck Flying Over Pond In The Village Of Fenney

By Staff Report

This black-bellied whistling ducks flew just above the water of a pond in the Village of Fenney. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

