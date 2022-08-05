84.4 F
The Villages
Friday, August 5, 2022
Villagers for Trump encouraging voters to turn out for Aug. 23 primary

By David Towns

Members of Villagers for Trump were out Friday afternoon encouraging voters to turn out for the Aug. 23 primary.

The Villagers braved the heat, humidity and the threat of rain as they held signs and waved at traffic from the corner of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard. They said the importance of the upcoming election inspired them to participate in the sign-waving event.

Villagers for Trump participated in a sign waving event Friday in The Villages.

“It’s coming. We want to make sure we are ‘awake,’ but we’re not ‘woke,’” said Villager Sue Cianci, invoking a theme that has been championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Villagers for Trump group also held signs in support of Laura Loomer, who is attempting to unseat incumbent Congressman Daniel Webster in the GOP U.S. House of Representatives race.

