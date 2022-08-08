Drunk driving suspect arrested in parking lot at Waterfront Inn in The Villages

A drunk driving suspect was arrested in the parking lot at the Waterfront Inn in The Villages.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy responded at about 2 p.m. Saturday to the hotel parking lot at Lake Sumter Landing to investigate a drunk driver complaint. The deputy found 29-year-old Kurt Stephan Simon Plaza of Leesburg leaning against a box truck. It appeared he had been drinking.

The California native struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .154 and .153 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.