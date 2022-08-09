Sumter County announces plan to start construction activities on County Road 229

Preliminary construction activities will start on Monday, Aug. 15 on County Road 229. Lane closures will be utilized with flagging operation during the daytime hours.

Heavy machinery will be working near the travel way. The anticipated completion of the project is February 2023.

County Road 229 from State Road 44 to County Road 462 will be closed for reconstruction, starting as early as Monday, Sept. 12. Maintenance of driveway access for local residents and businesses will occur during this project. The contractor will provide access for all emergency vehicles responding to local residents and businesses in the project area. Property owners will be notified at least 24 hours before any planned construction that will have a direct impact to their driveway. The expected detour opening date is Oct. 24.The Sumter County contractor will reconstruct County Road 229 to meet the current standards for a two-lane facility to meet the current and projected growth. Local residents and businesses will need to use caution while traveling County Road 229. Motorists are asked to follow the detour signs when they are implemented in October.