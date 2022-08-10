Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages

A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages.

The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

Community Standards received a complaint March 28 regarding overgrown weeds and abandoned cars in the driveway at the home. During an April 12 visit to the property, Community Standards found that the weeds had been removed, but the junk cars were still in the driveway.

A representative of Community Standards testified that the cars are those of the daughter who currently resides in the home. Community Standards has spoken with the daughter on “numerous occasions,” but she has failed to bring the property into compliance. Both vehicles have expired registration stickers.

In an effort to resolve the situation, Community Standards also reached out to a trustee “who is trying to work with the daughter to get the vehicles removed.” However, Community Standards visited the property earlier this week and the cars were still in the driveway.

The VCCDD board has given the daughter five days to get the vehicles’ registration properly updated or to remove the vehicles from the driveway. If she fails to do so, a $150 fine will be imposed, followed by $50 daily fines.