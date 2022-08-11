85.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 11, 2022
type here...

Official warns of deeper divisions as conflict resolution meeting turns contentious

By Meta Minton

An official warned of the potential of deeper divisions between community development districts in The Villages as a conflict resolution meeting Thursday afternoon turned contentious.

Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Vicenti, seated next to his board’s independent counsel, repeated a sentiment expressed earlier that he believed a July 1 conflict resolution meeting over formation of a second Project Wide Advisory Committee had been a positive step.

However, since that July 1 meeting, the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors declared that it has no interest in moving forward with a second PWAC, a move which had stalled last year when CDD 7 supervisors refused to sign onto a new interlocal agreement.

Attorney Mark Brionez John Callandro Larry McMurry Smoke Hickman John Miller Don Brozick Jerry Vicenti and attorney Michael Eckert
Attorney Mark Brionez, John Calandro, Larry McMurry, Smoke Hickman, John Miller, Don Brozick, Jerry Vicenti and attorney Michael Eckert, from left, at Thursday’s meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

Vicenti reiterated that the CDD 7 board is not opposed to the concept of PWAC or the formation of a second PWAC, but remain concerned about language that makes PWAC subservient to the Sumter Landing board, which is made up of supervisors beholden to the Developer.

In addition to Vicenti and CDD 7 counsel Michael Eckert, Thursday’s meeting at Everglades Recreation Center included:

• CDD 6 Board Chairman John Calandro

• CDD 8 Board Chairman Larry McMurry

• CDD 9 Supervisor Smoke Hickman

• CDD 10 Board Chairman John Miller

• CDD 11 Board Chairman Don Brozick, who earlier this week was named PWAC chairman

• District Counsel Mark Brionez

With the exception of Vicenti and his attorney, the other officials were reluctant to move forward with the meeting, indicating that the Sumter Landing board’s recent announcement extinguished any hope of establishing a second PWAC.

“If Sumter Landing has closed the door, we are kind of wasting our time,” Brozick said.

However, Vicenti and Eckert insisted on pushing forward. Eckert had a list of items he wished to discuss with the other CDD supervisors.

“I am prepared to go through the items so you can take the information back to your boards,” Eckert said.  “We are going to keep negotiating for a better deal for the residents.”

Items that CDD 7 would like to see in a future PWAC agreement include:

• Inspections of infrastructure by someone other than the Developer or someone working for the Developer prior to that infrastructure being turned over to the residents.

• A two-year warranty on infrastructure

• An understanding about an assessment on vertical infrastructure such as apartments so homeowners don’t end up paying an unfair burden when it comes to maintenance costs.

CDD 7 has indicated that it wants to be certain that residents of apartments, like the Lofts at Brownwood, are paying their fair share when it comes to shared maintenance.

The meeting, which was attended by several other CDD supervisors, appeared to end on a sour note. No questions were taken from the audience.

Vicenti said it is important for residents to know what has been taking place.

“We want to make sure the public knows that what we want is what will benefit the residents,” he said.

Vicenti added that he feared the result of the entire process could be deeper divisions between the community development districts in The Villages.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Windmill and water tower weren’t built to withstand Florida weather

A Village of Dunedin resident writes that it is pretty obvious that the windmill and water tower at Brownwood were obviously constructed with materials that never had a chance of surviving Florida weather. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Spend the money on amenities not windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a couple from the Leyton Villas writes that the money to be spent on the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood would be better spent on improved amenities.

Morse family can pay for windmill and water tower

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in Letter to the Editor, contends that the Morse family can pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Colors add a breath of fresh air

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages says a home with controversial colors is actually a breath of fresh air. Read her Letter to the Editor.

President Trump’s home invasion

A Village of Buttonwood resident sounds off on the FBI raid at the home of former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos