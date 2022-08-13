88.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Quarters Apartments man arrested after blaming pregnant girlfriend in traffic crash

By Staff Report
Marcus Lee McAnally

A resident of The Quarters Apartments was arrested after trying to blame his pregnant girlfriend in a traffic crash.

Marcus Lee McAnally, 23, was driving a blue Nissan Versa at about 6 p.m. Wednesday in Leesburg when he struck a pickup truck which had stopped to allow pedestrians to make their way through a crosswalk, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The woman said the other driver, who she identified as a male, had been “impatient” and tried to drive around her, causing the accident.

A female passenger traveling in the vehicle with McAnally claimed she had been at the wheel. However, when she was confronted with surveillance video that showed she was not driving, she admitted that McAnally had been at the wheel. McAnally, who was driving on a suspended license, claimed his girlfriend “was pregnant and did not feel good,” the report said.

McAnally has been classified as a habitual offender and therefore was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000.

