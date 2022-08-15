Woman arrested after repeatedly sleeping in restroom at MLK Park in Wildwood

A woman was arrested after repeatedly sleeping in a restroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood.

Several complaints had been received about vandalism, littering and ongoing problems at the park, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, had been warned against sleeping in the restroom and not to dump litter in the park, located at 600 Walker Road.

An officer found her Thursday sitting on a picnic table at the park. She was told to leave, but refused. The officer attempted to take Douglas into custody, but she pulled away and began flailing her arms. After a brief struggle, she placed in the back of a patrol car.

Douglas was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.