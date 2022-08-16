92.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence

By Staff Report
Kersten Charlotte Capra

A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The father told deputies Capra has not lived at his home for five to six months. He said he did not want her on his property.

When deputies spoke to Capra, the Louisiana native claimed she was the owner of the property. Deputies asked for documents to show her proof of ownership, but she was unable to produce any documents.

Capra proceeded to sit in lawn chair and would not leave. After several attempts to persuade her to leave, deputies arrested Capra on a charge of trespassing. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on  $1,000 bond.

