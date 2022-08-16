93.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
type here...

Lady Lake takes leap toward future with $2.9 million fiber connectivity plan

By Meta Minton

The Town of Lady Lake is taking a leap toward the future with a $2.9 million fiber connectivity plan.

The Lady Lake Commission voted 4-0 on Monday night to move forward with the 10-year plan. Commissioner Tony Holden was absent.

“I think this is the future. This will be a good thing for the town,” said Commissioner Ruth Kussard.

The commission originally considered the fiber connectivity plan in 2016, but feared committing too much upfront money to the endeavor. In the intervening years, the town’s Information Technology Director John Pearl worked with Magellan Advisors to refine the plan.

Under the revised plan, the commissioners have embraced the “pay as you go” implementation of a fiber backbone to interconnect town sites including buildings, utility infrastructure, communications towers, parks and important public spaces. The plan also anticipates a future wireless overlay network that will improve mobile connectivity for town field staff and support fixed wireless service for parks and public areas.

It is hoped that some of the costs will be paid for with grants. Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $22 million in grants for broadband, infrastructure and workforce development in Florida communities.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Do we want commissioners who won’t listen?

A reader has been closely watching the Sumter County Commission and offers some advice on voting ahead of the Aug. 23 election.

A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages

A Port St. Lucie resident who has been watching deed compliance case in The Villages, offers a theory about “mold."

The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again

A candidate for Sumter County Commission takes issue with a “bombshell revelation” in the Developer’s “front-page propaganda machine,” The Villages Daily Sun.

Our democracy is seriously in danger

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that historians fear our American democracy is seriously in danger.

Rusted car in driveway fuels frustration in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident contends that a rusted car in a driveway is fueling frustration in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos